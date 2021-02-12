KENOSHA — More than 1,000 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

Area students named to the dean’s included Lydia Siegler of Jefferson; Megan Christian of Johnson Creek; Felicity Daniels of Lake Mills; and Isabelle Koele of Reeseville.

Carthage College is a private institution that enrolls about 2,800 students.

