WHITEWATER — The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2020-21 academic year.
UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded nearly $2.2 million in scholarships for 2020-21.
Taylor Graf of Sullivan, who is studying communication sciences and disorders, won a Chancellor Scholars.
Joseph Meyers of Jefferson, who is studying cccupational safety, won a Richard D. McDonald Memorial scholarship.
Konstanze Neitzel of Lake Mills, who is studying computer science, won a Chancellor Scholars.
Timothy Rynearson of Johnson Creek, who is studying political science, won the Daniele D. DiPiazza Political Science Scholarship.
Carlee Wuchterl of Watertown, who is studying theatre, won the Gene and Anne Wilson and Sally Marks scholarships.
Seth Roberts of Watertown, who is studying biology, won a Chancellor Scholars.
Talia Kluewer of Hustisford, who is studying occcupational safety, won the Gib Harris Safety scholarship.
Brianna Marconnet of Waterloo, who is studying art education, won a Chancellor Scholars
Amber Bosse of Juneau, who is studying special education, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Yang Hong Chen of Watertown, who is studying human resource management, won a Transfer Excellence Scholarship
Braeden Christian of Watertown, who is studying human resource management, won the Jeffrey Kranz Management and the Rusch Family Endowed scholarships.
Alexander Drebenstedt of Watertown, who is studying psychology, won a Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Megan Gleisner of Jefferson, who is studying special education, won a Chancellor Scholars
Clayton Haase of Watertown, who is studying accounting, won a Chancellor Scholars.
Savannah Hernandez of Ixonia, who is studying English, won a Chancellor Scholars
Kelsey Hibbard of Lake Mills, who is studying psychology, won a Chancellor Scholars.
Danielle Kaestner of Jefferson, who is studying media arts and game development, won the following scholarship(s): Amy E Arntson Scholarship
William Kehl of Watertown, who is studying business administration, won a Harish Batra Graduate Scholarship.
Jefferson, WI -- Kayla Laures of Jefferson, who is studying biology, won the Dr. Dionne A. Harrell and Joseph and Madeline Chopps scholarships.
Gavin Lira of Lake Mills, who is studying general business, won the Joseph Domitrz Scholarship
Samantha Neary of Watertown, who is studying human resource management, won a Transfer Excellence Scholarship
Jacob Brawders of Jefferson, who is studying elementary education, won Gib Harris Education, Norman and Carolyn Stoner Scholarship and Freshman Academic scholarships.
Sara Brickman of Lake Mills, who is studying psychology, won a Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Zachary Budig of Helenville, who is studying marketing, won a Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Grace Caine of Lowell, who is studying music, won a Music Special Talent scholarship.
Kyle Feucht of Neosho, who is studying criminology, won a Faculty-Staff Endowment and Freshman Academic Scholarship.
Caleb Flaten-Moore of Ixonia, who is studying finance, won a Chancellor Scholars and Helma Newman scholarship.
Seth Lozano of Waterloo, who is studying accounting, won a College of Business and Economics Scholarship.
Taylor Wedge of Jefferson, who is studying computer science, won a Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Quincy Wilharm of Jefferson, who is studying mathematics, won the Dennis and Bonnie Mealy and General Merit scholarships.
