PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 900 students from its three campuses for the spring of 2021.

Students from this area who graduated, and major include:

Watertown — Amalia Adrian, animal science and Erin Jones, construction management.

Juneau — Brandon Ketter, forensic investigation.

Lake Mills — Ian Lindloff, civil engineering.

Neosho — Brett Feucht, industrial technology management and Samantha Maas, animal science.

Sullivan — James Gudmundson, electrical engineering.

Waterloo — Todd Ashburn, industrial technology management and Travis Noel, environmental engineering.

UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo.

