PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 900 students from its three campuses for the spring of 2021.
Students from this area who graduated, and major include:
Watertown — Amalia Adrian, animal science and Erin Jones, construction management.
Juneau — Brandon Ketter, forensic investigation.
Lake Mills — Ian Lindloff, civil engineering.
Neosho — Brett Feucht, industrial technology management and Samantha Maas, animal science.
Sullivan — James Gudmundson, electrical engineering.
Waterloo — Todd Ashburn, industrial technology management and Travis Noel, environmental engineering.
UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo.
