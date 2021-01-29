VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Daijah Bolden of Watertown, Wis., has been named to the honor roll at Valley City State University in Valley City, N.D., for fall semester 2020.
The honor roll recognizes students who completed 6 to 11 semester hours of Valley City State University classes for which grade points are earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.
