OSHKOSH — Following are summer graduates of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh many who participate in the spring ceremony but become official when their degrees are complete.
Nearly 1,700 UW Oshkosh students graduated in May during the 146th spring commencement ceremony, held virtually for the first time. The new graduates, including more than 1,200 with bachelor’s degrees, 220 master’s degree candidates, nearly 200 with associate degrees and 43 with doctoral degrees, join 100,000 others as UW Oshkosh alumni.
UW Oshkosh has campuses in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Menasha as well as online degree programs.
Graduates from Watertown include Lynn Peirick, College of Education and Human Services, teaching and earning (math intervention); Ashley Placek, College of Letters and Science, associate of arts and science; Cynthia Prey, Online and Continuing Education, liberal studies (organizational administration); and Alexander Wendorf, College of Letters and Science, kinesiology (strength and conditioning).
Kyle Gums of Lake Mills, graduated from the College of Letters and Science, kinesiology (srength and conditioning).
