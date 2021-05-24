MANCHESTER, NH — Three area students have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University winter 2021 president’s list. The winter term runs from January to May.

The students include Chelsea Flores and Kristen Farmer, both of Watertown, and Carrie Coffey of Lake Mills.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits. Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution.

Recommended for you

Load comments