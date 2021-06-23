SUPERIOR — Alexis Schroeder of Watertown has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the dean's list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Founded in 1893 as a teacher's college, UW-Superior has more than 50 program offerings, select online and graduate programs, competitive Division III athletics programs and research and scholarship programs that support the community and region.
