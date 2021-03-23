LA CROSSE — Two students from Watertown completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December.

UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,500 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.

Max Clark received a bachelor of science degree in psychology, graduating with highest honors. Peyton Wolter received a bachelor of arts degree in English, writing and rhetoric studies emphasis and literature emphasis, graduating with highest honors.

