Garden Tales Farmers Market

The Friends of the Watertown Library’s Garden Tales Farmer’s Market will take place in the south end of the North First Street Parking Lot (near the fire station) this Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Some of the items to be sold are sweet corn, popcorn, pork products, sauerkraut, jams, jellies, salsa, pickles, quick breads, honey, maple syrup, many varieties of heirloom vegetables, garlic, melons, bakery items, herbs, fresh cut flowers. Body and house products made with natural ingredients will also be available. Free giveaways will be posted on Facebook. WIC and FMNP vouchers are accepted at some of the booths. Recipes will be handed out. For more information, contact Erin M. O’Neill, manager, at 920-261-0601.

