The Friends of the Watertown Library’s Garden Tales Farmer’s Market will take place in the south end of the North First Street Parking Lot (near the fire station) this Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Some of the items to be sold are sweet corn, sauerkraut, jams, jellies, salsa, pickles, quick breads, honey, maple syrup, many varieties of heirloom vegetables, garlic, oyster mushrooms, melons, bakery items including a new vendor with decorated sugar cookies, herbs, fresh cut flower arrangements. Body and house products made with natural ingredients will also be available. Free giveaways will be posted on Facebook. WIC and FMNP vouchers are accepted at some of the booths. Recipes will be handed out. In honor of National Library Card Sign Up Month, a staff member from the Watertown Public Library will be at the market from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to recruit new cardholders. For more information, contact Erin M. O’Neill, manager, at 920-261-0601.
PEP hours listed
The Personal Essentials Pantry (PEP), located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is now open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
PEP distributes personal care items, facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
