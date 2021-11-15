GriefShare
to offer holiday program
Surviving the Holidays is a helpful and encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a love ones death. This seminar will be held Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Schmutzler Vick Funeral Home, 500 Welsh Road in Watertown.
There is no cost, but a book is available for $5. The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through videos interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved ones death.
Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions and how to survive social events and where to find comfort and strength.
For more information email the Muellers at rado719@aol.com. GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one or would like to learn how to help people who have experienced loss.
GriefShare is sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church. It is open to all denominations. For more information, contact Ryan at Schmutzler -Vick Funeral Home at 261-2113.
Bingo to be held at center
Bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St.
Participants are asked to be there by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Call 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for more information.
Weekly A.A. meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Moravian Church.
An A.A. recovery group meets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
Santa’s Workshop set Saturday
Santa’s Workshop, a bake sale and mini-craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lindberg’s by the River, 1413 Oconomowoc Ave., Watertown. The bake sale open Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lounge with a preview of the craft fair.
