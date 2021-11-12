Walk Watertown map available
Because of the current health concerns, the Walk Watertown will continue to supply weekly outdoor routes for interested people to use.Those participating can walk at their convenience to avoid groups of people. The walking map which starts at Brandt-Quirk Park will be posed on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Waterloo
walking available
The Waterloo School District offers indoor walking of the high school track or halls for the winter. The program is Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. around the track or Mondays through Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. in the halls. The program runs Oct. 21 to May 6, 2022. The cost is $5 for Waterloo School District residents and $10 for non-residents. For more information, contact poolfitness@waterloo.k12.wi.us or call 920-478-3511.
Rotary Club plans meeting
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St. Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
Dancers
to perform
at center
The Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers will perform at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The performance is free and open to the public.
Programs set at family connections
The Watertown Family Connections will hold Parent and Child Enrichment, also known as PACE, drop-in playgroups twice a week, Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. It is targeted for small children, ages 0-5 and their parents.
Preschool children come to the center with a family member and are provided educational toys and activities, art projects, snacks, songs/games and a story time.
Children lean to socialize with other children and adults while doing developmentally appropriate activities. Weekly themes incorporating STEAM will be brought to life in art projects, activities and story time.
This is also a time for parents to seek out advice from staff and other parents on child-rearing issues.
Parents are able to form a network for friendships, support and problem-solving.
Open gym in the Watertown Area YMCA is held Thursdays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Children five and under can run, jump, climb, and have fund with an adult. No registration is required.
The Family Resource Network serves as a connector for families in need of resources and support. Family connections has a strong network of community partners and can connect and refer families to resources for support like housing, and food, employment assistance. Family Resource Network serves Dodge and Jefferson counties and helps build strong families with a goal of ensuring children in the community thrive in school, work and life.
Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches.
Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.