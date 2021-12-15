American Legion to meet

The American Legion will hold a county meeting Thursday at the Johnson Creek Legion Post 305, 233 First St., Johnson Creek The meeting will start at 7 p.m. All legionaries are welcome to attend.

PEP open Thursdays

The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is now open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

PEP distributes the following personal care items: facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs.

Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.

Caring Crafters to meet Tuesday

The Caring Crafters meet at the Watertown Senior and Community Center the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The group, open to the public, knit and crochet items for charities.

Cemetery group to meet

The Aztalan-Milford Cemetery Association will hold its quarterly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday. The meeting will be held at W6908 County Highway B, east of Lake Mills.

Recommended for you

Load comments