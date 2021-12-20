Reminders Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Dec 20, 2021 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly A.A. meetings setA number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.Listed according to date, meetings include:Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.Wednesday — A.A. women’s meeting at 7 p.m.Thursday — Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Moravian Church.An A.A. recovery group meets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown.The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people.There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted.For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Families of children with reduced food meals to receive benefit Bond for woman in city chase bumped up Man charged with three counts of child sex assault As cases spike in Watertown, health officials make vaccination plea Linda A. (Newby) Fredrick Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.