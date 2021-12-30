The walking map which starts at Trinity-St. Luke’s School will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Waterloo walking available
The Waterloo School District offers indoor walking of the high school track or halls for the winter. The program is Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. around the track or Mondays through Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. in the halls. The program runs to May 6, 2022.
The cost is $5 for Waterloo School District residents and $10 for non-residents. For more information, contact poolfitness@waterloo.k12.wi.us or call 920-478-3511.
Devil’s Lake virtual hike set
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will offer a unique, virtual exploration of Wisconsin’s most popular state park, Devil’s Lake.
The virtual tour will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 514 S. First St., Watertown.
The park has an interesting geological and historical story to tell.
It will be a virtual hike of Devil’s Lake with videos, photos and live commentary. As part of the adventure, there will also be an opportunity for people to share memories they have visiting this iconic park.
