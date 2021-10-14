Walk Watertown map available

The walking map which starts at Webster Elementary School will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.

Waterloo

walking offered

The Waterloo School District offers indoor walking of the high school track or halls for the winter. The program is Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. around the track or Mondays through Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. in the halls. The program runs Oct. 21 to May 6, 2022. The cost is $5 for Waterloo School District residents and $10 for non-residents. For more information, contact poolfitness@waterloo.k12.wi.us or call 920-478-3511.

Turner Hall

fish fry Friday

A take out only fish fry will be held at Turner Hall Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Walk-in pick-ups will be accepted. It is a three piece fish dinner with choice of French fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread with butter and tarter sauce for $10.95, cash only. To order in advance, call Turner Hall on Friday at 920-261-5481.

