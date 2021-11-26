Walk Watertown map available
The walking map which starts at St. Vincent DePaul will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. Because of the current health concerns the walking group will continue to supply weekly outdoor routes for interested people to use. Those participating can walk at their convenience to avoid groups of people. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Movie set at senior center
The Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., will be showing the movie “Cats” at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The movie is the adaptation of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical that follows a band of singing junkyard felines over the course of a momentous night. The movie stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba Jennifer Hudson and Ian McKleen and is rated PG. The movie feature is free to members of the enter and an activity fee of $1 will be charged to non members.
Loaves, fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set
at connections
The Watertown Family Connections will hold Parent and Child Enrichment, also known as PACE, drop-in playgroups twice a week, Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. It is targeted for small children, ages 0-5 and their parents. Preschool children come to the center with a family member and are provided educational toys and activities, art projects, snacks, songs/games and a story time. Children lean to socialize with other children and adults while doing developmentally appropriate activities. Weekly themes incorporating STEAM will be brought to life in art projects, activities and story time. This is also a time for parents to seek out advice from staff and other parents on child-rearing issues. Parents are able to form a network for friendships, support and problem-solving.
Open gym in the Watertown Area YMCA is held Thursdays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Children five and under can run, jump, climb, and have fund with an adult. No registration is required.
The Family Resource Network serves as a connector for families in need of resources and support. Family connections has a strong network of community partners and can connect and refer families to resources for support like housing, and food, employment assistance. Family Resource Network serves Dodge and Jefferson counties and helps build strong families with a goal of ensuring children in the community thrive in school, work and life.
Rotary Club canceled
The Watertown Rotary Club will not meet Monday at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St. The club will resume meeting at noon on Dec. 6.
