Lakeside choir to sing at St. John’s
The Lakeside Lutheran High School A Cappella Choir will add to the worship service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Watertown, at 7:45 and 10:30 .m. Sunday. The church is located at Fifth and Cady streets.
Red Kettle campaign begins
This year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign begins today and runs through noon on Friday, Dec. 24. The local Red Kettle Campaign work is carried out by volunteers who live and work in the community.
The success of the campaign depends on volunteers who donate their time and talents, and individuals who donate their funds to the cause. Many participants report that bell ringing is a gratifying community support service.
To volunteer, call 920-206-5054 or 920-206-5533.
Loaves, fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Bingo set for Tuesday
Bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Participants are asked to be there by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Call 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for more information.
Rotary Club plans meeting
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St. Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
St. Paul’s to hold holiday bazaar
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at South Third and Spring streets, will hold its 11th annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p .m. Saturday. There will be fresh holiday greenery and arrangements; canned food items; tunics and fleece tops; free jams and jellies; Norwegian Lefse and rosettes, fresh baked goods; soaps; and crafts.
Programs set at family connections
The Watertown Family Connections will hold Parent and Child Enrichment, also known as PACE, drop-in playgroups twice a week, Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. It is targeted for small children, ages 0-5 and their parents.
Preschool children come to the center with a family member and are provided educational toys and activities, art projects, snacks, songs/games and a story time. Children learn to socialize with other children and adults while doing developmentally appropriate activities. Weekly themes incorporating STEAM will be brought to life in art projects, activities and story time. This is also a time for parents to seek out advice from staff and other parents on child-rearing issues. Parents are able to form a network for friendships, support and problem-solving.
Open gym in the Watertown Area YMCA is held Thursdays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Children five and under can run, jump, climb, and have fund with an adult. No registration is required.
The Family Resource Network serves as a connector for families in need of resources and support. Family connections has a strong network of community partners and can connect and refer families to resources for support like housing, and food, employment assistance. Family Resource Network serves Dodge and Jefferson counties and helps build strong families with a goal of ensuring children in the community thrive in school, work and life.
