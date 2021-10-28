Walk Watertown map available
Because of the current health concerns, the Walk Watertown will continue to supply weekly outdoor routes for interested people to use. Those participating can walk at their convenience to avoid groups of people. The walking map which starts at St. Bernard’s School will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Chili drive-thru planned
Emmanuel Methodist Church, 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, will hold a drive-thru chili supper Tuesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Chili with or without macaroni will be available along with vegetable beef soup, and choice of pumpkin bar and apple square. Orders will be taken by phone at 920-485-2682 starting at 3 p.m. Orders can be picked up at the parking lot in the back of the church. Proceeds will fund the missionaries to Africa. Emmanuel Methodist Church is part of the Shared Covenant Ministries, which include the Methodist churches in Horicon, Juneau and Lowell.
Senior center movie planned
The Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., will show the movie “Queen Bees” at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The movie is about a woman, Helen, who is fiercely independent, reluctantly moves into a nearby retirement community, just temporarily as her house undergoes repairs. Once at Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters feisty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a group of bullying “mean girls” that reminds her of high school and has her yearning to go home.
Somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics, Helen discovers it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps a new love. The movie stars Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret and Jane Curtin. The movie is rated PG-13.
The movie feature is free to members of the center and an activity fee of $1 will be charged for non-members.
Annual chili supper set
Watertown Moravian Church, North Sixth and Cole streets, will hold its annual chili supper from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10.
It will be cash and takeout only. Deadline is Nov. 3 and quantities are limited. A combo meal includes chili, ham sandwich to heat and serve and dessert for $7. Pints of chili are $4, quarts are $6 and gallons are $20. To pre-order call 920-261-7494 Mondays through Fridays8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or email watertownmoravianchurch@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.