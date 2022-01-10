The Watertown Senior and Community Center will show the movie, “Here Today” at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz forms an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship with New York lounge singer Emma Payge. Payge unexpectedly wins a lunch with the comedy legend and their friendshp gets off to an extremely rocky start. Before long, each finds in the other a sort of soul mate, forging a deep bond that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of friendship, love and trust. The movie stars Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish and Penn Badgley. The movie is free to members of the center and an activity fee of $1 will be charged to non-members.
Weekly A.A. meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Moravian Church.
An A.A. recovery group meets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
