Programs set at family connections
The Watertown Family Connections will hold Parent and Child Enrichment, also known as PACE, drop-in playgroups twice a week, Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. It is targeted for small children, ages 0-5 and their parents Preschool children come to the center with a family member and are provided educational toys and activities, art projects, snacks, songs/games and a story time. Children lean to socialize with other children and adults while doing developmentally appropriate activities Weekly themes incorporating STEAM will be brought to life in art projects, activities and story time. This is also a time for parents to seek out advice fro staff and other parents on child-rearing issues. Parents are able to form a network for friendships, support and problem-solving.
Open gym in the Watertown Area YMCA is held Thursdays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Children five and under can run, jump, climb, and have fund with an adult. No registration is required.
The Family Resource Network serves as a connector for families in need of resources and support. Family connections has a strong network of community partners and can connect and refer families to resources for support like housing, and food, employment assistance. Family Resource Network serves Dodge and Jefferson counties and helps build strong families with a goal of ensuring children in the community thrive in school, work and life.
Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Farmers market planned Tuesday
The Watertown Farmers’ Market will be held at Riverside Park Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon. The market includes locally grown fresh produce, frozen meat, cheese, maple syrup, baked goods, honey, and homemade crafts. The market will run every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon through Oct. 26. For more information on the Watertown Farmers Market, call 920-342-3623.
Rotary Club plans meeting
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St.
Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
GriefShare program offered
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, will hold GriefShare sessions on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home, 500 Welsh Road. GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one or would like to learn how to help people who have experienced loss. Attendees will be viewing the newest version of GriefShare. GriefShare is sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church. It is open to all denominations. The program is Bible-based. People are welcome to join in any time during the 13-week program. For more information, contact Ryan at Schmutzler -Vick Funeral Home at 261-2113.
Weekly A.A. meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Moravian Church.
An A.A. recovery group meets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.