The newly remodeled project at Watertown's Walmart super center is now complete. On Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8, the Watertown store will host an event including a ribbon cutting ceremony and check presentations.

Checks will be presented to Watertown Family Aid Association for $2,000; Humane Society of Jefferson County for $500; Shop with a Cop Police Department Event for $1,500 and Heritage Music Military Foundation for $1,000.

