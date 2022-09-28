The newly remodeled project at Watertown's Walmart super center is now complete. On Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8, the Watertown store will host an event including a ribbon cutting ceremony and check presentations.
Checks will be presented to Watertown Family Aid Association for $2,000; Humane Society of Jefferson County for $500; Shop with a Cop Police Department Event for $1,500 and Heritage Music Military Foundation for $1,000.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 there will be a celebratory event in the parking lot of the store with a variety of family-friendly activities including balloon animals, animals with the Humane Society of Jefferson County and the Watertown Fire Department fire truck for viewing.
Customers are invited to come with an appetite as there will be a brat fry run by Watertown Citizen’s Police Academy, a food truck, coffee from Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, and product samples.
“Our team is excited for our customers to see the newly remodeled store,” said Michael Rupnow, Watertown Walmart store manager. "With the upgrades, our store has a refreshed look, complete with new signage, flooring, bathrooms, and convenient new shop areas at the front of the store," he said.
The remodel includes several department transformations which will help customers save time. Customers will enjoy the following store improvements: new $1 shop area at the front of the store; online grocery pickup moved to a more convenient location; new signage to better assist customer shopping patterns; additional self-checkout register lanes; new grab & go lunch area at the front of the store; newly remodeled bathrooms and flooring throughout the store.
During the remodel, the store also amplified digital design elements in a variety of departments to inspire customers and elevate their shopping experience. These reimagined spaces highlight exciting brands and create engaging experiences with digital exploration available through QR codes and digital touchpoints.
