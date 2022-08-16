The Caring Crafters meet at the Watertown Senior and Community Center the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The group, open to the public, knit and crochet items for charities.
Garden Tales Farmers Market
Garden Tales Farmer’s Market, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, will be held Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. on the south end of the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. Some of the items to be sold are sweet corn, musk melon, salsa, jams, jellies, pickles, flower arrangements, sauerkraut, oyster mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, kohlrabi, cucumbers, beets, potatoes, green and yellow beans, herbs. WIC and FMNP vouchers are accepted at some of the vendors. Any questions, contact Erin M. O’Neil, manager, at 920-261-0601.
PEP hours listed
The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St., Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is now open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal, which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
PEP distributes personal care items, facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
