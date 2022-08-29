PEP hours listed

The Personal Essentials Pantry (PEP), located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is now open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Load comments