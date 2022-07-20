The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PEP distributes the following personal care items: facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
Catholic Life picnic set
Catholic Financial Life Chapter 120 will host a picnic Sunday at Riverside Park, starting at noon in the upper pavilion. Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass and tableware. Brats, hot dogs and refreshments will be provided. The picnic is free for members and $4 for guests. Bring items for a small raffle benefitting Ukranian refugees and families in Uvalde, Texas. For more information, call 920-261-0274.
Caring Crafters to meet Tuesday
The Caring Crafters meet at the Watertown Senior and Community Center the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The group, open to the public, knit and crochet items for charities.
