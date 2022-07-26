Mary’s Room hours set

Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of diapers, wipe and funding are being accepted from individuals at this time.

