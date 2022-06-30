The walking map which starts at St. Vincent De Paul will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday, July 3. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. There will be no group walk on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
PEP hours listed
The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is open Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread and Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PEP distributes the following personal care items: facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
Senior center closed Monday
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will be closed Monday for Independence Day. All senior center programming will be canceled. Meal site is also closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.