Reminders for Watertown residents Jan 5, 2023

Walk Watertown map available

The walk on Saturday will be held indoors at the Watertown Senior and Community Center located at 514 S. First St. from 8 a.m—9 a.m.

Maps for the outside walk starting at the center will also be available for those who would like to walk outdoors Saturday morning.

The outdoor walk for the week will start at Webster School and will be posted on the Get Healthy Watertown Facebook page on Sunday.

Those interested in receiving the information on the weekly walks can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com
