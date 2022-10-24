Farmers market planned Tuesday

The Watertown Farmers Market will be held at Riverside Park Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon. Products sold at the market include fresh produce, flowers, maple syrup, baked goods, honey, frozen seafood, popcorn, cheese, sauerkraut, vegetables that are dried, pickled and fermented, worm castings, skincare products and specialty crafts. The market will run every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon, through Oct. 25. For more information on the Watertown Farmers Market, call 920-342-3623.

