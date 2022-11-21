A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday—A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday—A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday—A.A. women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday—Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.
Friday—A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday—A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday—A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Moravian Church.
An A.A. recovery group meets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
GriefShare program offered
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, will hold GriefShare sessions on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home, 500 Welsh Road. GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one or would like to learn how to help people who have experienced loss. Attendees will be viewing the newest version of GriefShare. GriefShare is sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church. It is open to all denominations. The program is Bible-based. People are welcome to join in any time during the 13-week program. For more information, contact Ryan at Schmutzler -Vick Funeral Home at 261-2113.
