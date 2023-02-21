Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. All donations accepted.
Bingo games planned at VFW
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. and sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are no longer mandatory at bingo events, but are appreciated. The public is invited.
Bread and Roses meals served
Bread and Roses Community Meal will be offered as pick-up only from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. Meals can be picked up at the Ninth Street entrance. Notice will be posted when Bread and Roses will resume sit down meals. Bread and Roses is operated through donations. More information is available online at www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.
Disney at 100 — The Walt Disney Studios: The Second Half-Century
The Watertown Public Library will host a free presentation at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Justin Agar-Pratt is a historian and museum professional focused on programming and education. Justin will be presenting on technological advancements in animation. This presentation will include images and film clips representing the company’s output from 1973-2023. This presentation is commemorating The Walt Disney Studios’ 100th anniversary.
