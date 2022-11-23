The Personal Essentials Pantry (PEP), located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is now open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
PEP distributes personal care items, facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
Caring Crafters
to meet Tuesday
The Caring Crafters meet at the Watertown Senior and Community Center the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The group, open to the public, knit and crochet items for charities.
Walk Watertown
This week Walk Watertown will hold an outdoor walk on Friday, November 25th starting at 8:00 am for those who are off for the day or done with their shopping. We will walk the route starting at Dan Brandenstein Park located at the 100 block of W Spaulding Street.
The walk on Saturday, Nov. 26, will be held indoors at the Watertown Senior and Community Center located at 514 S. First St. from 8—9 a.m. Maps for the outside walk starting at the center will also be available for those who would like to walk outdoors. The outside walk for the week will start at the Watertown Regional Medical Center and will be posted on Sunday, November 27th.
Those interested in receiving the information on the weekly walks can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com
