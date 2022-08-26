The Oconomowoc Rotary Bicycle Tour is slated for Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Start and finish takes place at the Steel Tank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Dr. Oconomowoc. Cost is $45 per rider and $90 per family (up to four people), $50 per rider and $100 per family (day of the event). Proceeds from the ride will fund construction of the interurban bike trail.

