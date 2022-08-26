The Oconomowoc Rotary Bicycle Tour is slated for Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Start and finish takes place at the Steel Tank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Dr. Oconomowoc. Cost is $45 per rider and $90 per family (up to four people), $50 per rider and $100 per family (day of the event). Proceeds from the ride will fund construction of the interurban bike trail.
There will be 8-, 18- and 38-mile options. The ride will use country roads and bike paths west and north of Oconomowoc. T-shirt, rest stop refreshments, food, beverages, and entertainment at the finish are included with the cost.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Oconomowoc, the 11-mile Interurban Trail will connect Oconomowoc to Watertown. Currently about two miles of the trail has been completed eastbound from Watertown.
The middle portion up to County Highway F will be completed by October of this year. Rotary is raising funds to complete the final eastern section of the trail that will ultimately connect Oconomowoc. This will give riders the opportunity to ride a 26-mile trail from the Eastern Lake Country Trailhead (Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee) all the way to Watertown.
Register online at oconomowocrotary.org by Friday, Sept.9 or on day of registration 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.