Car bingo set
at senior center
Car bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center parking lot. Participants are asked to be in the parking lot by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required. Reservations are requested by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If inclement weather, bingo will not be held.
Pints, politics
to be held
Brian Schimming, WIBA/WISN talk radio host and longtime political strategist, will be guest speaker at Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics at Hi-Way Harry’s, Johnson Creek on Thursday, April 15. The social will begin at 6 p.m. with program at 7 p.m. Schimming is regularly on state and national media. He was key in helping Republicans win control of the Assembly in 1994, and is regularly consulted on state and local campaigns. The event contact is Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
Schimming has been on Campaign and Elections Magazine Top 500 Most Influential Political People in America list.
