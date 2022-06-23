St John’s outdoor service and picnic will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at Riverside Park. The “Branches” band will perform during worship and play after. Four anniversaries will be observed. Also a lot of other activities are planned for after the service like lunch, bag toss, bingo, baskets auction, bounce house and face painting.
Walk Watertown map available
Walk Watertown will post its map for Immanuel Church, 204 N. Tenth St. The group will not meet on Saturday. Maps will be available for 1, 2 or 3 miles walks. The walking map will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Movie set at senior center
The movie “Ordinary Love” will be shown at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The movie is about Joan and Tom who have been married for many yeas. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines as light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to triumph over a year of adversity. The movie stars Lesley Manville, Liam Neeson, David Wilmot and Amit Shah. The movie is rated R. This movie feature is free to members of the center and an activity fee of $1 will be charged for non-members.
