Garden Tales
Farmers Market
Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week at Garden Tales Farmer’s Market, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. The market will start Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at its new location at the south end of the North First Street parking lot by the fire station. Some of the items to be sold include kettle corn, lemonade, jams, jellies, salsa, pickles, flowers, raspberries, zucchini, kohlrabi, cucumbers, beets, green beans, baked goods, potatoes, herbs. Any questions, contact Erin M. O’Neill, manager at 920-261-0601.
Brat fry set in
Juneau
The Juneau American Legion Post 15, 162 E. Oak St., Juneau, will host a brat fry/veteran benefit during the Juneau Citywide Rummage Sale. Hours are Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, the post will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Inside the legion building, there will be silent auctions and raffles for the veterans benefit. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auctions will go towards programs and services that benefit veterans, their families and the community. Last year donations went to the Horicon Veterans Hunt and Nation of Patriots.
Bread and Roses set Thursday night
Bread and Roses will serve curbside meals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The cooks will prepare the meal in the lower level of the kitchen of Immanuel and volunteers will bring the food upstairs and out to waiting motorists.
Guests are asked to pull up to the church on the Jones Street side going east between Ninth and 10th streets.
Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.
PEP cooperating with food pantry
Until the current pandemic restrictions are lifted, the Personal Essentials Pantry will not be open. However, the Watertown Food Pantry is cooperating with PEP in the distribution of bags which contain toilet paper, tissues, Spic & Span and soap. These are available, while supplies last, at times the food pantry is open, Mondays 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays, noon to 2 p.m.; Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. Guests do not need to be food pantry patrons. The bags are pre-packed and the food pantry cannot add items at time of pick up. The Watertown Food Pantry is located at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown. Among the items PEP distributes to those in need are: laundry and dish soap, tissues, toilet paper, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and brushes, as well as feminine products. Monetary or donations of these items are always accepted in the church office.
