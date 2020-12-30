PEP has

holiday hours

The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the basement of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St., Watertown, will not be open due to the holiday Thursday, Dec. 31. Starting in January 2021, PEP hopes to continue being open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. PEP distributes personal care items to its guests including facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, adhesive bandages, and swabs, as well as household products such as all-purpose cleaner when available, dish soap and laundry detergent.

