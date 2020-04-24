Aid assistance available
Watertown Family Aid is available for Watertown residents in need of financial assistance to help with food. Anyone needing assistance can call Mondays or Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. Assistance may be provided remotely over the phone. Call 920-285-3062 for assistance.
Salvation Army is also available for those in need of financial assistance to help with rent and utilities. Anyone needing assistance can call Tuesdays between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Assistance may be provided remotely over the phone. Call 920-297-0137 for assistance.
Loaves and Fishes
meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
