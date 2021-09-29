The date for the takeout only fish fry at Turner Hall was incorrect in Monday’s Watertown Daily Times. The fish fry is Friday, Oct. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. Walk-in pick-ups accepted. It is a three piece fish dinner with choice of French fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread with butter and tarter sauce for $9, cash only. To order in advance, call Turner Hall Oct. 8 at 920-261-5481. The bar will be open.
PEP open Thursdays
The Personal Essentials Pantry (PEP), located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is now open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PEP distributes the following personal care items: facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
Library farmers’ market set
Garden Tales Farmers’ Market, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, will be held Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. on the south end of the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. Some of the items to be sold are apples, squash, watermelon and musk melons salsa, jams, jellies, pickles, flower arrangements, sauerkraut, oyster mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, patty pans, okra, varieties of peppers, beets, potatoes, green and yellow beans, herbs, and honey.
Heirloom vegetables are available. “Crop boxes can be ordered. Bakery items include caramel apples, muffins, cupcakes, beer breads, pies, granola, brownies, cheese cakes, cookies, and quick breads. Fall decorations will also be for sale.
WIC and FMNP vouchers are accepted at some of the vendors. Any questions, contact Erin M. O’Neil, manager, at 920-261-0601.
