Pancake breakfast slated for Sunday
The Waterloo FFA Alumni is hosting a drive-thru pancake breakfast on Sunday at the American Legion building, 9250 Highway 89, from 8 to 11 a.m.
The menu includes scrambled eggs, four pancakes, four sausage links, pack of cheddar cheese curds, a donut and carton of milk.
The cost for the meal is $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. There will also be raffle tickets sold at the event.
Mary’s Room limited services
Due to the increase in COVID-19 activity in Watertown, Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., will provide diaper and wipes service only at the church’s handicapped entrance on Spring Street.
It will be open Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m. to noon. If there is an urgent need for equipment or clothing, leave a message on the Mary’s Room Facebook page or leave a message at the church at 920-261-1150.
All clean donations accepted.
VFW plans
to reopen bingo
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 plans to resume hosting bingo starting Wednesday, May 5. at the post home on High Road.
Lunch will be available. Masks are required.
The public is invited.
Bread and Roses to reopen
After eight months of being closed due to COVID-19 Bread and Roses free weekly community meal will re-open on Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. Curbside pick-up only. Park on south side of Jones Street between Ninth and 10th streets.
The cooks will prepare the meal in the lower level of the kitchen of Immanuel and volunteers will bring the food upstairs and out to waiting motorists. Guests are asked to pull up to the church on the Jones Street side going east between Ninth and 10th streets. Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.
