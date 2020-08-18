American Legion meeting planned

The Thomas-Holcomb American Legion Post 304 Palmyra will host the Jefferson County American Legion meeting in Palmyra at 115 N. Third St., at 7 p.m. Thursday. An incorrect date was published in Thursdays Daily Times. All Legionnaire’s are welcome. Before the meeting there well be a flag retirement ceremony at 6:30 p.m that is open to the public.

Mary’s Room sets open hours

Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays fro 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Donations of diapers are being accepted from individuals at this time, as well as large nursery items such as clean high chairs and strollers. Items must be washed and cleaned.

Founder John’s Day canceled

HUSTISFORD — The Hustisford Historical Society is cancelling the celebration of Founder John’s Day Sept. 12 due to the coronavirus. Plans are to hold the celebration Sept. 11, 2021.

