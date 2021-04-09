Book sale set
at library
The Watertown Public Library is having a $5 bag sale at the library through Saturday, April 24.
Patrons can buy a library bag for $5 and fill it up with items from the sale, including books, DVD’s, audiobooks, music CD’s, and children’s books.
Items are being added daily. The sale started April 5 and goes through April 24.
Hours are Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Fridays, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon.
The book sale is located in Meeting Room 1.
Book, puzzle exchange offered
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will hold a book and/or puzzle exchange on Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a table of books/puzzles outside. One can pull up in front of the building or in the parking lot and look through the books/puzzles. They are available to take home.
There will be a place for returns.
Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set at family center
There will be a few more indoor playgroups at the Watertown Family Center before groups head outside to the parks starting in June. Indoor spring playgroups are held on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 to 11 a.m. Registration is required for the indoor playgroups. Registration is online via the website or Facebook page.
June playgroups will be held at Timothy Johnson Park, 1135 Oak St., July playgroups will be held at Lincoln Park, 505 Union St. and in August they will be held at Clark Park, 222 Franklin St. All playgroups meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
There will be a Talk Read, Playtime playgroups this summer for parents with children ages 5 to 18 months. Playgroup meets once a week for six weeks on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. The six-week playgroup is designed for parents and infants to interact together with fun activities, songs and books. Parents will get information about their child’s development, temperament and interests while having fun at the same time. Instructor will be using Parents Interacting With Infants curriculum. It is free. Call 920-261-2459 or email scurtis@watertownfamilycenter.com to register.
There are several upcoming virtual discussion groups. Hassle Free Shopping will be offered at 6:30 p.m. April 20; Managing Fighting and Aggression will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 25; Dealing with Disobedience will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 22; and Developing Good Bed Time Routines will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 20. For more information or to register, call 920-261-2450 or email scurtis@watertownfamilycenter.com.
Upcoming virtual seminars include Raising Confident, Competent Children from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; and Raising Resilient Children from 10 to 11:30 April 22.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
