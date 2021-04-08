Walk Watertown map available

The walking map which starts at Trinity-St. Luke’s School will be posted on Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Even though the outdoor season has started, the group will continue to have interested people walk in small groups instead of meeting as a large group on Saturdays. Participants are asked to post on Facebook so the group can see if people are taking advantage of the map or send an email to walkwatertown@gmail.com. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.

