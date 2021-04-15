In-person bingo planned

In-person bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Participants are asked to be at the center by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2.

Pre-registration is required by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

