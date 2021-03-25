Walk Watertown map available
A new walking map which starts at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will be posted on Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience.
The current map on Facebook starts at Watertown Regional Medical Center. The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Participants are asked to post on Facebook so the group can see if people are taking advantage of the map or send an email to walkwatertown@gmail.com. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.
Car bingo offered
Car bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the Watertown Senior and Community Center parking lot. Participants are asked to be there by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required for this event. Call 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If inclement weather, bingo will not be offered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.