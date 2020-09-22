Mary’s Room sets open hours

Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Everyone will be required to wear a mask including children age 2 and older. Everyone will be required to register at the door, have their temperature taken and use hand sanitizer. No more than three family members will be allowed at one time. Social distancing will be required. Handling of goods will be kept to a minimum. Donations of diapers are being accepted from individuals at this time, as well as large nursery items such as clean high chairs and strollers. Items must be washed and cleaned.

Cemetery group

to meet

The Aztalan/Milford Cemetery Association will hold its quarterly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at W6908 County Highway B, east of Lake Mills.

