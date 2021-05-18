St. Mark’s to hold celebration

St. Mark’s Lutheran School will hold an end of the year celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a brat fry.

Participants can bring a lawn chair and join the children in grades 3K-8 as they entertain their families and guests with a variety of songs and talents. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Rain date is May 27.

Mary’s Room limited services

Due to the increase in COVID-19 activity in Watertown, Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., will provide diaper and wipes service only at the church’s handicapped entrance on Spring Street. It will be open Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m. to noon. If there is an urgent need for equipment or clothing, leave a message on the Mary’s Room Facebook page or leave a message at the church at 920-261-1150.

All clean donations accepted.

Bingo games planned at VFW

Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are required. The public is invited.

Bread and Roses meal offered

Bread and Roses will serve curbside meals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. The cooks will prepare the meal in the lower level of the kitchen of Immanuel and volunteers will bring the food upstairs and out to waiting motorists. Guests are asked to pull up to the church on the Jones Street side going east between Ninth and 10th streets. Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.

1971 class reunion planned

the 1971 Watertown High School 50th class reunion is set for Sept. 10-11. Activities will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Lyons Pub.

At 11 a.m. Saturday there will be a tour of the old high school at 11 a.m. Activities will continue at the Watertown Country Club with cocktails at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Jim Wrass at jpwrass@gmail.com and Karrie Aleshire, bcaleshire@aol.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments