The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
The Watertown Family Connections will offer playgroups twice a week, Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. held in the Talk/Read/Play Center at the library. To register, click on www.watertownfamilyconnections.com. Open gym in the Watertown Area YMCA is held Thursdays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Open gym sessions will run through May and then will start back up again in September. No registration is required. Park playgroups will be held June through August. No registration is required. Each month on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. will be held at the following parks: June, Timothy Johnson Park, July, Lincoln Park, and August at Union Park.
The WFC will hold its annual brat fry at Glenn’s Market today and Saturday. One can order brats in person or pace orders ahead of time and have them delivered. Flower coupons are available at the WFC for the Watertown Green House. The flower sale goes through May.
The Watertown Rotary Club will meet Monday at noon at Madison College, 1300 W. Main St. Individuals wishing to join the club are asked to call Dave Lang, secretary, at 262-6300.
The Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., will host a meet and greet with Watertown’s Mayor Emily McFarland at 10 a.m. Tuesday She will discuss road construction, cit budgets, city ordinances and other topics. The public is invited to attend.
The Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., will show the movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker built a religious broadcasting network and theme park until rivals, financial wrong doing and scandal toppled their empire. The movie is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 6 minutes The movie feature is free to members of the center and an activity fee of $1 will be charged for non-members.
