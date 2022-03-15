Lt. governors forum set

Jefferson County Republican Party, together with Dodge County Republican Party, will host a forum of Republican lieutenant governor candidates on Tuesday, March 22, 6 to 8 p.m. at Horicon Hills Golf Club, 3000 Main St., Horicon. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.

Mary’s Room sets hours

Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of diapers, wipe and funding are being accepted from individuals at this time.

Bingo games planned at VFW

Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are no longer mandatory at bingo events, but are appreciated. The public is invited.

Bread and Roses meal offered

Bread and Roses Community Meal will be offered as pick up only on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. Meals can be picked up at the Ninth Street entrance. Notice will be posted when Bread and Roses will resume sit down meals. Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.

