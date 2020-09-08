Mary’s Room sets open hours
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Everyone will be required to wear a mask including children age 2 and older. Everyone will be required to register at the door, have their temperature taken and use hand sanitizer.
No more than three family members will be allowed at one time. Social distancing will be required. Handling of goods will be kept to a minimum.
Donations of diapers are being accepted from individuals at this time, as well as large nursery items such as clean high chairs and strollers. Items must be washed and cleaned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.