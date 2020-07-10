Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches.
Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set at family center
Several new programs via the internet are being held at the Watertown Family Center.
The center will post links on its Facebook page.
On Mondays, there will be story time with Miss Christina that is recorded. She will share her favorite stories and sometimes have a special guest.
On Tuesdays, Gnorman the Gnome will be exploring Watertown and it’s history. Pictures of him will be posted along with clues for one to try to guess “Where in Watertown is Gnorman the Gnome?”
Answers can be posted on Facebook. Those who are correct will be entered in a raffle for a prize.
Wednesday is “The Weekly Grind’s” where parents can come together, make new friends, share parenting ideas and learn ways to strengthen their families. It is available every Wednesday at 1 p.m. via Zoom. A link will be posted on Facebook.
Thursday will be the Watertown Family Center Dance Party Patrol. Staff will randomly pick a different WFC family each week to do a “Drive By Dance Party.”
One of the highlights of the playgroups is singing and dancing.
Fridays is “WFC Song & Dance Party.” It will be hosted on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. The link will be posted on Facebook.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St.
To register, call 920-261-2450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.